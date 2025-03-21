Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 05:45 PM

EU energy imports decline in 2024

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The European Union imported €375.9 billion worth of energy products, amounting to a total of 720.4 million tonnes in 2024. Compared with 2023, imports decreased both in value (-16.2 percent) and in net mass (-7.1 percent).

According to Eurostat, the largest partners for EU imports of petroleum oils were the United States (16.1 percent), Norway (13.5 percent) and Kazakhstan (11.5 percent).

The United States provided almost half of the imported liquefied natural gas (45.3 percent), ahead of Russia (17.5 percent) and Algeria (10.7 percent).

A major part of the natural gas in gaseous state came from Norway (45.6 percent). Algeria followed with 19.3 percent, ahead of Russia with 16.6 percent.

