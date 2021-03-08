UrduPoint.com
EU Envoy Says UAE ‘at Forefront Of Women’s Empowerment In Arab World’

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:30 PM

EU envoy says UAE ‘at forefront of women’s empowerment in Arab world’

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) "The United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of women’s empowerment in the Arab world," said a top diplomat of the European Union (EU) on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The EU works together with the UAE to further promote women’s empowerment, their protection and to ensure gender equality, Andrea Matteo Fontana, the Ambassador of the EU to the UAE, told Emirates news Agency (WAM) on Monday.

He emphasised that gender equality – equal rights for all women and girls and their empowerment – remain EU’s paramount objectives.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a major challenge for gender equality, women’s empowerment and opportunities globally, the envoy made it clear that the EU will work to "ensure women’s full and effective participation in all spheres of life."

At the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020, the European Union will, together with the UAE and other international partners, be hosting a series of events on women’s empowerment, also in partnership with the Expo Women pavilion, the ambassador said.

