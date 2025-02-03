Open Menu

EU Expresses Concern Over Israeli Ban On UNRWA Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The European Union has reiterated its concern at the far-reaching consequences of the Israeli legislation on UNRWA for its operations in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem and Gaza.

In a statement issued on Sunday by High Representative Kaja Kallas, the EU condemned any attempt to abrogate the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA or to otherwise attempt to obstruct UNRWA’s capacity to operate its mandate.

The EU stressed the role of the UN and its agencies, notably UNRWA, which provides crucial support to the civilian population in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and across the region, including Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

The essential service delivery to Palestine refugees is even more relevant now when there is a need for swift implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

The statement added that the EU is a firm supporter of the United Nations and the multilateral and rules-based international order of which UNRWA is a part.

The EU is committed to continuing its support to the Agency to allow it to fulfil its mandate. “We look forward to further decisive action by the UN to ensure neutrality, accountability, and strengthen control and oversight to prevent further cases,” the statement concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Palestine Gaza European Union Bank Jerusalem Lebanon Sunday Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

8 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

23 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

30 minutes ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

38 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

38 minutes ago
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

1 hour ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

2 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East