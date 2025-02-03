EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The European Union has reiterated its concern at the far-reaching consequences of the Israeli legislation on UNRWA for its operations in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem and Gaza.

In a statement issued on Sunday by High Representative Kaja Kallas, the EU condemned any attempt to abrogate the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA or to otherwise attempt to obstruct UNRWA’s capacity to operate its mandate.

The EU stressed the role of the UN and its agencies, notably UNRWA, which provides crucial support to the civilian population in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and across the region, including Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

The essential service delivery to Palestine refugees is even more relevant now when there is a need for swift implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

The statement added that the EU is a firm supporter of the United Nations and the multilateral and rules-based international order of which UNRWA is a part.

The EU is committed to continuing its support to the Agency to allow it to fulfil its mandate. “We look forward to further decisive action by the UN to ensure neutrality, accountability, and strengthen control and oversight to prevent further cases,” the statement concluded.