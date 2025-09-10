EU Expresses Solidarity With Qatar After Israeli Airstrike
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:58 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The European Union has denounced the Israeli airstrike on Doha, stressing that it constitutes a breach of international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity.
In a statement issued by the European External Action Service in Brussels, the EU expressed full solidarity with the authorities and people of Qatar, describing the country as a strategic partner of the Union.
“Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided - it is in no one’s interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement added.
It also recalled that Hamas is listed as a terrorist organisation and noted that the EU adopted a new sanctions regime against Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in 2024.
Recent Stories
14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah
EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike
Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustainability challenge
Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November
AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 15
NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dha ..
Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea
UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York
Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August
Israeli attack on Doha violates Qatar's sovereignty: Austrian Foreign Minister
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
More Stories From Middle East
-
14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah1 minute ago
-
EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike2 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up to $71.89 pb2 minutes ago
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustainability challenge2 minutes ago
-
Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November2 minutes ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 152 minutes ago
-
NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea2 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York2 minutes ago
-
Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August3 minutes ago
-
Israeli attack on Doha violates Qatar's sovereignty: Austrian Foreign Minister3 minutes ago
-
New casualties mount in Gaza18 days ago