EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The European Union has denounced the Israeli airstrike on Doha, stressing that it constitutes a breach of international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity.

In a statement issued by the European External Action Service in Brussels, the EU expressed full solidarity with the authorities and people of Qatar, describing the country as a strategic partner of the Union.

“Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided - it is in no one’s interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement added.

It also recalled that Hamas is listed as a terrorist organisation and noted that the EU adopted a new sanctions regime against Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in 2024.