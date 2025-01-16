Open Menu

EU Extended Mandate Of Special Envoy For Gulf Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 09:15 PM

EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Political and Security Committee of the European Union Council has decided to extend Luigi Di Maio's mandate as the EU Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs for an additional two years.

Meanwhile, a source within the European Council revealed that a new European envoy for the middle East will be appointed for a two-year term starting from 1st March, succeeding the current envoy, Sven Koopmans, who has held the position for less than two years.

