EU finance ministers fail to agree on coronavirus fiscal tools

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) EU finance ministers have failed to agree on fiscal tools that would dampen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno wrote on Twitter, reported German Press Agency, dpa.

"Following 16 hours of discussions that stretched through Tuesday night, ministers came close to a deal but we are not there yet," Centeno wrote.

He added that the Eurogroup will continue discussions on Thursday.

The ministers had been mulling a safety net consisting of three key elements worth half a trillion Euros (US$540 billion), according to Centeno.