EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs welcomes UAE-Israel peace treaty

BRUSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, welcomed the tripartite peace treaty between the UAE, Israel and the US.

''I welcome Israel-UAE normalisation; benefits both & is important for regional stability,'' said Josep Fontelles in a tweet on his Twitter account on Friday.

''Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl' agreed parameters,'' he further tweeted.