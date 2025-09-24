EU Imported €478 Billion Worth Of High-tech Products In 2024: Eurostat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 06:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) In 2024, the EU imported €478 billion worth of high-tech products, indicating a small decrease of 0.2% compared with 2023, while exports reached €501 billion, up by 8.1% from 2023, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
The extra-EU trade balance in high-tech products went from a deficit of €15 billion in 2023 to a surplus of €23 billion in 2024, after 4 consecutive trade deficit years.
More than half of the EU’s high-tech imports in 2024 came from China (30%; €141 billion) and the United States (23%; €111 billion), with other top trading partners being Switzerland (6%; €31 billion) and Taiwan (6%; €26 billion), followed by Vietnam (5%; €24 billion) and the United Kingdom (4%; €21 billion).
Electronics-telecommunications accounted for the largest share of high-tech imports from non-EU countries (36%), for which China was the largest trading partner. Computers and office machines represented 18% of imports from non-EU countries, and pharmacy products 15%, mostly coming from China and the United States, respectively.
Pharmaceuticals led the high-tech exports for the United States (54% of high-tech exports; €84 billion), Switzerland (51%; €15 billion) and Japan (35%; €5 billion).
The largest exported category for China (32% of high-tech exports; €15 billion) was electronics-telecommunications, while for the United Kingdom (22%; €10 billion) and Türkiye (37%; €5 billion) it was aerospace.
Recent Stories
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU imported €478 billion worth of high-tech products in 2024: Eurostat2 minutes ago
-
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with unforgettable Nationa ..2 minutes ago
-
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Ajman17 minutes ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum32 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to advance UAE food secu ..47 minutes ago
-
'Presight-Shorooq Fund I' targets 30 AI startups in first phase1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure1 hour ago
-
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya2 hours ago
-
Aldar strengthens liquidity with $290 million dual tranche green Sukuk tap2 hours ago
-
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia3 hours ago
-
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition3 hours ago