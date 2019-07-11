EU invests €50 million to create network of Artificial Intelligence excellence centres

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The European Commission launched a new call for proposals to develop a vibrant European network of artificial intelligence excellence centres to enhance cooperation within the European Artificial Intelligence (AI) research community and boost technological advancements in the field of AI.

Through this call, which is part of the Horizon 2020 Work Programme 2018-2020, the most rigorous research teams in Europe are encouraged to join forces to tackle major scientific and technological challenges, hampering the deployment of AI-based solutions.

Moreover, enhanced cooperation with the industry is expected to foster an ecosystem of research and development resources as well as expertise and infrastructure in areas such as supercomputing, robotics equipment and internet of Things.

Today's call follows the recent announcement of the €20 million investment for the creation of the AI4EU, an online platform that allows the exchange of AI tools and resources across Europe, in line with the European AI Strategy.