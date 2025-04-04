EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Senior officials from the European Union (EU) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) met in Brussels today for their eleventh annual meeting under the EU-IOM Strategic Cooperation Framework.

The high-level exchange – co-chaired by Acting Director-General for Migration and Home Affairs, European Commission, Beate Gminder, and IOM Director General Amy Pope – centred on the importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and IOM to ensure well-managed migration policies that respond to emerging global challenges.

IOM Director General Amy Pope commended the EU’s long-standing support and reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to the dialogue and working with the EU on all aspects of migration and mobility.

Among the issues addressed, the senior officials focused on the latest developments in Ukraine, Syria and the region, a route-based approach to migration governance, effective return and reintegration in line with European and international law, and promoting regular pathways for migration.

Both sides also exchanged views on the new political and funding environment, confirming the EU as a strong and stable donor given its commitment to a strong multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre.

The EU and IOM agreed that enhanced partnerships and cooperation between countries are vital to address issues comprehensively at different points along the routes. This includes providing emergency assistance, humanitarian aid and protection, offering durable solutions to internal displacement, innovative approaches to climate mobility, and enhancing safe, regular pathways for migrants and displaced people, addressing irregular migratory flows and combating smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings.

Overall European Commission funding to IOM reached over EUR 590 million in 2024. Together with its Member States, the EU continues to be IOM’s key donor.