EU Leaders Commit To Increased Defence Spending
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:15 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) European Council President António Costa said that strengthening the European security requires a strong and competitive European defence industry.
Costa made the remarks as he chaired the Informal EU Leaders' Retreat in Palais d'Egmont, Brussels yesterday, where EU leaders discussed key aspects relating to European defence, including the development of collective capabilities, and how best to use the EU budget and mobilise private funding, as well as how to strengthen strategic partnerships.
“In the discussion today, there was a clear focus on air and missile defence for example, but also, to mention just a few, missiles and ammunition, military mobility and strategic enablers.
There was another very clear message today: strengthening the European defence industry has to be at the centre of this effort – we must produce more of the capabilities we need, and do it faster…A lot has been done already, but we need to do more. We need to do it better, stronger, faster - and we need to do it together,” he added.
The EU leaders agreed to focus on filling critical gaps in their defences such as air and missile defense, missiles, ammunition and military transport, Costa told reporters after the retreat.
Recent Stories
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader
No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resta ..
16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending6 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office21 minutes ago
-
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office51 minutes ago
-
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme51 minutes ago
-
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium1 hour ago
-
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit1 hour ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss strengthening media coo ..2 hours ago
-
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UAE national economy: ..2 hours ago
-
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax records before end of Marc ..2 hours ago
-
UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, human fratern ..3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives first batch of GSU’s master's students3 hours ago