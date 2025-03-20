EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) EU leaders and social partners met in Brussels for the Tripartite Social Summit.

The main theme of the summit was ‘Bringing Europe back on track in a challenging geopolitical environment as an attractive, competitive and investment friendly location that protects and creates quality jobs’.

The participants discussed strengthening the EU in the challenging geopolitical environment; and bringing Europe back on track as an attractive business and investment location to sustain our European model and quality jobs.

Points raised during the discussion included the importance of investing in skill development, both when it comes to creating and maintaining high-quality jobs and as regards the EU’s overall competitiveness.

Participants also discussed the ongoing impact of the geopolitical situation, including the war in Ukraine and rising trade tariffs, and the importance not only of maintaining internal unity in the face of these challenges, but also of building strong alliances with external partners.

Other topics covered during the summit included the need to invest in public services in addition to defence; the relevance of cohesion policy to increasing the EU’s competitiveness; the need to combat ‘social malaise’ and encourage young people to feel more optimistic about the future; and the crucial role played by collective bargaining.