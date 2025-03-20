Open Menu

EU Leaders, Social Partners Meet In Brussels For Tripartite Social Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 02:00 AM

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) EU leaders and social partners met in Brussels for the Tripartite Social Summit.

The main theme of the summit was ‘Bringing Europe back on track in a challenging geopolitical environment as an attractive, competitive and investment friendly location that protects and creates quality jobs’.

The participants discussed strengthening the EU in the challenging geopolitical environment; and bringing Europe back on track as an attractive business and investment location to sustain our European model and quality jobs.

Points raised during the discussion included the importance of investing in skill development, both when it comes to creating and maintaining high-quality jobs and as regards the EU’s overall competitiveness.

Participants also discussed the ongoing impact of the geopolitical situation, including the war in Ukraine and rising trade tariffs, and the importance not only of maintaining internal unity in the face of these challenges, but also of building strong alliances with external partners.

Other topics covered during the summit included the need to invest in public services in addition to defence; the relevance of cohesion policy to increasing the EU’s competitiveness; the need to combat ‘social malaise’ and encourage young people to feel more optimistic about the future; and the crucial role played by collective bargaining.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Europe Young Brussels Unity Foods Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

29 minutes ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

44 minutes ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

1 hour ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

1 hour ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

2 hours ago
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

2 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

2 hours ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East