- Home
- Middle East
- EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challenges persist
EU Maritime Transport: Progress Made, But Environmental, Sustainability Challenges Persist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 02:00 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Europe’s maritime sector is making progress towards greater sustainability but will need to increase its efforts over the coming years to meet EU climate and environment goals aimed at reducing energy use, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions as well as better protecting biodiversity.
That is according to the second edition of the European Maritime Transport Environmental Report, released Thursday by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Environment Agency (EEA).
Maritime transport plays a crucial role in sustaining trade, economic growth, connectivity, and accessibility, while also contributing to energy security and job creation. However, increased transport demand for the maritime sector comes with additional environmental impacts on the atmosphere and marine ecosystems.
According to the report , which gives an update on the environmental performance of the sector and an assessment of efforts to make it more sustainable, some progress has been made but reducing emissions remains a challenge.
Activities like shipping of cargo, containers, commercial fishing, tankers, and cruise ships, as well as port activities, remain significant contributors to a wide range of environmental challenges, with the whole sector accounting for 3-4% of the EU’s overall carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, a share that needs to decrease. Meanwhile, methane gas (CH4) emissions have at least doubled between 2018 and 2023, accounting for 26% of the sector’s total methane emissions in 2022. Apart from greenhouse gas emissions, reducing air pollutants like sulphur and nitrogen oxides (NOX) continues to be an issue.
Recent Stories
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challenges persist2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for AI-powered public goods to advance scientific research17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation1 hour ago
-
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme1 hour ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating World No2 Swiatek1 hour ago
-
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan1 hour ago
-
IDEX 2025: AAE demonstrates leadership in advanced military seat manufacturing2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region2 hours ago
-
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China2 hours ago
-
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat for UAE’s film ent ..2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with €4 million in pri ..2 hours ago
-
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques approves Saudi Riyal Symbol2 hours ago