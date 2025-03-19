EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The European Commission has introduced new measures to sustain and expand Europe's industrial capabilities in the steel and metals sectors.

The executive body presented its Steel and Metals Action Plan, aimed at enhancing the sector’s competitiveness and securing its future.

The European steel industry plays a vital role in the continent’s economy, contributing significantly to key sectors such as automotive, clean technology, and defence.

The sector is currently at a critical juncture, facing challenges arising from high energy costs, global competition, and the need for investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan includes measures to ensure a secure and affordable energy supply for the industry, alongside a carbon border adjustment mechanism and enhanced circularity initiatives.

To mitigate decarbonisation risks, the forthcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Acceleration Act will introduce resilience and sustainability standards for European products in public procurement, fostering demand for low-carbon metals produced within the EU.

The Commission has earmarked €150 million through the Coal and Steel Research Fund for 2026-2027, in addition to €600 million under the Horizon Europe initiative dedicated to the "Clean Industrial Deal."

In the expansion phase, the Commission aims to raise €100 billion through the Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, leveraging the Innovation Fund and other sources. A pilot auction worth €1 billion is planned for 2025, focusing on decarbonisation and the electrification of key industrial processes.

The steel and metals industry is essential to the EU economy, directly and indirectly employing approximately 2.6 million people and contributing around €80 billion to the EU’s gross domestic product.