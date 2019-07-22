EU offers €10.5m for disaster-hit countries in South and South East Asia

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The European Union, EU, has mobilised a new humanitarian funding package worth €10.5 million to help the South and South East Asian communities hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

This includes €1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of ongoing monsoons in India and Bangladesh, said a statement issued on Monday by the European Commission, the executive body of the E.U.

The remaining funds will be distributed in Nepal and the Philippines as well as for disaster risk reduction initiatives in the region.

"The countries in South Asia are facing an increasingly worse monsoon season. Heavy rains and flooding have created a large-scale humanitarian situation in India and Bangladesh. During these difficult times, EU solidarity makes a difference: our support will reach those most in need of water, sanitation and essential supplies. In the wider region, the EU is also supporting Nepal and the Philippines to be better prepared for natural disasters and get aid to those most in need," said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

EU funding for monsoon victims will be distributed between India and Bangladesh, where more than 500,000 people have been displaced.

The situation has affected mainly the states of Assam and Bihar in India and the North of Bangladesh. Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where almost 1 million refugees live in the world's largest camp, is also affected.

This support comes on top of €2 million allocated to support several regional disaster risk reduction initiatives in South and Southeast Asia, and an additional €2 million dedicated to Nepal to improve both national and local response capacities in the events of fire, floods and earthquakes, particularly in cities. In the Philippines, €1 million will help consolidate disaster risk reduction and resilience-building initiatives.

The EU has also mobilised €2 million for humanitarian assistance in the Philippines to assist the most vulnerable people in Mindanao. Out of this funding, €1 million will be used to cover gaps in the current response in food security, nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and protection from gender and age-based violence. The remaining €1 million will contribute to increase access to safe, equitable and quality Primary and secondary education.