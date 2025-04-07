Open Menu

EU Offers US 'zero-for-zero' Tariffs Deal On All Industrial Goods

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission has offered the United States a deal to remove tariffs on all industrial goods as part of the trade negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said while stressing her intention to retaliate against Donald Trump's policies should talks fail.

Trump has announced a 20% across-the-board tariff on imports from the European Union, set to take effect on 9th April. Steel, aluminum and cars are subject to a separate 25% rate.

In total, over €380 billion in EU-made products will be affected.

Pharmaceuticals, copper, lumber, semiconductors and energy have been exempted.

"We stand ready to negotiate with the US. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods as we have successfully done with many other trading partners," the Commission president said on Monday.

"Because Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table. But we are also prepared to respond through countermeasures and defend our interests."

