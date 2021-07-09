EU Parliament approves two funds for asylum and border policies

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) The European Parliament on Wednesday approved two funds, with total budget of EUR 16 billion, to help manage migration flows, ease integration of third-country nationals and improve border management.

The 2021-2027 Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund will receive EUR 9.

88 billion to strengthen the EU’s common asylum policy, develop legal migration in line with member states’ needs, support the integration of third-country nationals, and contribute to the fight against irregular migration.

With a EUR 6.24 billion budget over seven years, the Integrated Border Management Fund is intended to help strengthen EU external border management while ensuring fundamental rights are respected. The fund will also contribute to a common, harmonised visa policy, and introduce protective measures for vulnerable people arriving in Europe, in particular unaccompanied children.