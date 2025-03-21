EU Plans Significant Increase In Defence Spending
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 01:15 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The European Union is set to significantly increase its defence spending, allocating €800 billion ($868 billion) over the next four years. This includes €150 billion in loans for weapons projects and exemptions from EU debt rules for defence investments.
During their summit in Brussels today, EU leaders agreed to take all necessary steps to enhance European defence readiness by 2030, according to several participating delegations.
