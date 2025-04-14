EU Proposes Simpler Rules To Boost Competitiveness
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 05:02 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The European Council has approved a proposal from the European Commission to simplify EU regulations aimed at enhancing the bloc’s competitiveness.
The proposal, known as the “stop-the-clock” directive, postpones the implementation deadlines for certain corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence requirements. It forms part of a broader package adopted by the European Commission in late February to streamline EU sustainability legislation.
Due to the significant impact on the business community, both the Council and the European Parliament prioritised the proposal to provide EU companies with legal certainty regarding their reporting and due diligence obligations.
EU lawmakers backed the Commission’s proposal to delay, by two years, the implementation of corporate sustainability reporting requirements for large companies that have not yet started reporting, and for listed small and medium-sized enterprises. It also includes a one-year postponement for the transposition deadline and the first phase of application of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, covering the largest firms.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..3 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners3 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness3 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20243 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week4 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million4 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20255 minutes ago