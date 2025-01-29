EU Provides €60 Million Humanitarian Aid For DR Congo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:30 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The European Commission today announced new humanitarian support of €60 million for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for 2025.
In a statement, the Commission said that in light of recent developments in eastern DRC, the European Union stands ready to enhance emergency assistance, particularly for newly displaced populations in and around Goma.
The new funding will address the urgent needs of displaced communities and those affected by conflicts and recent epidemics.
