Open Menu

EU Provides €60 Million Humanitarian Aid For DR Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:30 AM

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The European Commission today announced new humanitarian support of €60 million for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for 2025.

In a statement, the Commission said that in light of recent developments in eastern DRC, the European Union stands ready to enhance emergency assistance, particularly for newly displaced populations in and around Goma.

The new funding will address the urgent needs of displaced communities and those affected by conflicts and recent epidemics.

Related Topics

European Union Goma Congo Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

2 minutes ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

2 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

2 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

2 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

2 hours ago
 UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

3 hours ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East