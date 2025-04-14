EU Rare Earth Imports Drop 30% In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:02 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The European Union recorded a significant decline in rare earth imports in 2024, reaching 12,900 tonnes, a decrease of 29.3 percent compared to the previous year.
According to Eurostat, the EU's exports of rare earth elements saw a slight decline of only 0.
8 percent, totalling 5,500 tonnes.
Rare earth elements, comprising 17 specialised minerals, are essential for a wide range of high-tech applications and carry significant supply chain risks.
In 2024, China became the EU’s largest supplier of rare earth imports, accounting for 6,000 tonnes or 46.3 percent of the total, followed by Russia with 3,700 tonnes or 28.4 percent.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..2 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners3 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness3 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20243 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week4 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million4 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20254 minutes ago