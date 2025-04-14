EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The European Union recorded a significant decline in rare earth imports in 2024, reaching 12,900 tonnes, a decrease of 29.3 percent compared to the previous year.

According to Eurostat, the EU's exports of rare earth elements saw a slight decline of only 0.

8 percent, totalling 5,500 tonnes.

Rare earth elements, comprising 17 specialised minerals, are essential for a wide range of high-tech applications and carry significant supply chain risks.

In 2024, China became the EU’s largest supplier of rare earth imports, accounting for 6,000 tonnes or 46.3 percent of the total, followed by Russia with 3,700 tonnes or 28.4 percent.