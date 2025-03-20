EU Reaffirms Commitment To Rules-based International Order With UN At Its Core
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 11:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The European Union has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations Charter and the principles it upholds, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and self-determination.
During its summit in Brussels, the European Council reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering dedication to effective multilateralism and a rules-based international order, with the United Nations at its core.
The summit emphasised that the EU remains a reliable partner and welcomes opportunities to collaborate in an evolving global landscape with all its partners, including the UN and its agencies, to advance internal reforms under the UN80 initiative. This initiative aims to ensure that the UN remains cost-effective and responsive to global challenges.
The EU also reiterated its commitment to the Pact for the Future, describing it as a critical step towards revitalising the UN, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and reforming the global financial structure. The EU expressed its readiness to work with all stakeholders to ensure its effective implementation.
Furthermore, the European Council expressed anticipation for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled to take place in Seville from 30th June to 3rd July. It highlighted the conference as a pivotal moment in shaping a renewed global financing framework for sustainable development and called on relevant EU institutions to work alongside member states to achieve an ambitious outcome.
Recent Stories
EU reaffirms commitment to rules-based international order with UN at its core
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali
Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU reaffirms commitment to rules-based international order with UN at its core6 minutes ago
-
DCD equips homes of social support programme beneficiaries with sustainable energy, water solutions21 minutes ago
-
China to issue yuan-denominated green sovereign bond in London36 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving36 minutes ago
-
UAE committed to working with regional, international partners to support Sudanese people, refugees, ..36 minutes ago
-
Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi promotes teamwork among government leaders36 minutes ago
-
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies36 minutes ago
-
UAE strengthens global humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees, displaced persons51 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory1 hour ago
-
UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza1 hour ago
-
UAE team wins 'Most Inspirational' award at NASA Challenge2 hours ago
-
Tarahum Charity Foundation covers AED1.25 million treatment costs for 8 patients on Zayed Humanitari ..2 hours ago