EU Reaffirms Commitment To Rules-based International Order With UN At Its Core

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 11:15 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The European Union has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations Charter and the principles it upholds, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and self-determination.

During its summit in Brussels, the European Council reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering dedication to effective multilateralism and a rules-based international order, with the United Nations at its core.

The summit emphasised that the EU remains a reliable partner and welcomes opportunities to collaborate in an evolving global landscape with all its partners, including the UN and its agencies, to advance internal reforms under the UN80 initiative. This initiative aims to ensure that the UN remains cost-effective and responsive to global challenges.

The EU also reiterated its commitment to the Pact for the Future, describing it as a critical step towards revitalising the UN, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and reforming the global financial structure. The EU expressed its readiness to work with all stakeholders to ensure its effective implementation.

Furthermore, the European Council expressed anticipation for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled to take place in Seville from 30th June to 3rd July. It highlighted the conference as a pivotal moment in shaping a renewed global financing framework for sustainable development and called on relevant EU institutions to work alongside member states to achieve an ambitious outcome.

