EU Reaffirms Commitment To Sudan’s Unity, Territorial Integrity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity.
In a statement on the latest political developments in Sudan, the spokesperson for the European External Action Service warned that plans for a “parallel government” by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pose a threat to the country’s unity and jeopardise the Sudanese people's democratic aspirations for an inclusive national process leading to the restoration of civilian rule.
The statement called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from restricting civil society representatives and to avoid limiting civic space. It also highlighted that the EU’s framework for restrictive measures on Sudan targets individuals or entities that undermine efforts to resume the country’s political transition.
