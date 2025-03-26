Open Menu

EU Recorded Trade Deficit Of €11.1 Billion In Aluminium In 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – The EU imported €29.5 billion worth of aluminium and related articles and exported €18.4 billion in 2024, resulting in a trade deficit of €11.1 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with 2019, imports of aluminium increased by 29.9% (+€6.8 billion) and exports rose 21.3% (+€3.2 billion). These monetary increases occurred despite a decline in the physical weight of exports by 1.7% and imports by 6.2%, suggesting that the value increase was primarily driven by rising prices.
In 2024, Norway and China were the biggest EU import partners of aluminium and articles thereof, with imports worth €4.4 billion (15.

0% of total imports) and €3.9 billion (13.1%), respectively. Türkiye (€2.8 billion; 9.4%), Iceland (€2.1 billion; 7.3%) and Switzerland (€1.7 billion; 5.8%) followed.

Among these top 5 countries, imports (in value) from Iceland more than doubled (+104.9%) when compared with 2019, and in case of Türkiye it almost doubled (+95.4%).
As for exports, the United Kingdom led the list with €3.7 billion worth of aluminium (19.9% of the total exports), followed by the United States, with €2.6 billion (14.1%) and Switzerland, with €2.4 billion (12.8%). Türkiye took the 4th place with €0.9 billion (5.0%) and India the 5th with €0.8 billion (4.5%).

Among this group, exports to India (+135.6%) and Türkiye (+66.7%) increased the most since 2019.

