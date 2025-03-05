EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the EU exported goods worth €213.3 billion to China and imported €517.8 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €304.5 billion, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

China was the EU’s largest trade partner for imports (21.3% of all extra-EU imports) and the third-largest partner for exports (8.3% of all extra-EU exports).

Compared with 2023, both imports and exports decreased, by 0.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Between 2014 and 2024, imports from China increased by 101.

9%, while exports grew by 47.0%.

In 2024, the most imported products from China were electrical machinery, appliances and electrical parts (valued at €96.8 billion); telecommunications and audio equipment (€60.9 billion) and office machines and data-processing machines, such as personal computers, servers and others (€45.9 billion), as classified under the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) divisions. Together, these 3 divisions accounted for 39.3% of all imports from China