Open Menu

EU Reported Slight Decline In Imports, Exports From China In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:47 PM

EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the EU exported goods worth €213.3 billion to China and imported €517.8 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €304.5 billion, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

China was the EU’s largest trade partner for imports (21.3% of all extra-EU imports) and the third-largest partner for exports (8.3% of all extra-EU exports).

Compared with 2023, both imports and exports decreased, by 0.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Between 2014 and 2024, imports from China increased by 101.

9%, while exports grew by 47.0%.

In 2024, the most imported products from China were electrical machinery, appliances and electrical parts (valued at €96.8 billion); telecommunications and audio equipment (€60.9 billion) and office machines and data-processing machines, such as personal computers, servers and others (€45.9 billion), as classified under the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) divisions. Together, these 3 divisions accounted for 39.3% of all imports from China

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Brussels March All From Sitara Chemical Industries Limited Billion

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

4 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

5 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

19 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

19 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

19 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

20 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

20 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East