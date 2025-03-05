EU Reported Slight Decline In Imports, Exports From China In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:47 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the EU exported goods worth €213.3 billion to China and imported €517.8 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €304.5 billion, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
China was the EU’s largest trade partner for imports (21.3% of all extra-EU imports) and the third-largest partner for exports (8.3% of all extra-EU exports).
Compared with 2023, both imports and exports decreased, by 0.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Between 2014 and 2024, imports from China increased by 101.
9%, while exports grew by 47.0%.
In 2024, the most imported products from China were electrical machinery, appliances and electrical parts (valued at €96.8 billion); telecommunications and audio equipment (€60.9 billion) and office machines and data-processing machines, such as personal computers, servers and others (€45.9 billion), as classified under the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) divisions. Together, these 3 divisions accounted for 39.3% of all imports from China
Recent Stories
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
More Stories From Middle East
-
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 20273 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative3 minutes ago
-
EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 20244 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East4 minutes ago
-
EU tourism tops 3 billion nights in 2024 after strong Q44 minutes ago
-
Dubai prepares to launch IPS 20254 minutes ago
-
European Commission, World Bank Group join forces to expand energy access in Africa4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model4 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars5 minutes ago
-
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 202419 minutes ago
-
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier destination for Chinese ..19 minutes ago