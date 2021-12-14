UrduPoint.com

EU Residents Sent €34.1 Billion In 2020 To Non-EU Countries

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

EU residents sent €34.1 billion in 2020 to non-EU countries

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) In 2020, flows of money sent by residents of the EU to non-EU countries, referred to as personal transfers, amounted to €34.1 bn, a 3% increase compared with €33.2 bn in 2019, according to Eurostat.

The majority of personal transfers consist of flows of money sent by migrants to their country of origin.

Inflows to the EU totalled €12.0 bn, a 6% decrease compared with the €12.8 bn registered in 2019.

The extra-EU outflows have maintained a growing trend since 2015, having increased by 33% since that year. But, as the inflows have remained constant, this has resulted in an increased negative balance of €22.1 bn for the EU vis-á-vis non-EU countries in 2020, Eurostat noted.

Related Topics

Money 2015 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President ..

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President of Senate

30 minutes ago
 Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia' ..

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in bus ..

Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in business

30 minutes ago
 Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minis ..

Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alte ..

Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alternative to Minsk-2 - Moscow

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.