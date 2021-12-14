EU Residents Sent €34.1 Billion In 2020 To Non-EU Countries
Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) In 2020, flows of money sent by residents of the EU to non-EU countries, referred to as personal transfers, amounted to €34.1 bn, a 3% increase compared with €33.2 bn in 2019, according to Eurostat.
The majority of personal transfers consist of flows of money sent by migrants to their country of origin.
Inflows to the EU totalled €12.0 bn, a 6% decrease compared with the €12.8 bn registered in 2019.
The extra-EU outflows have maintained a growing trend since 2015, having increased by 33% since that year. But, as the inflows have remained constant, this has resulted in an increased negative balance of €22.1 bn for the EU vis-á-vis non-EU countries in 2020, Eurostat noted.