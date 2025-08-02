Open Menu

EU Rules On General-purpose AI Models Start To Apply Tomorrow, Bringing More Transparency, Safety, Accountability

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM

EU rules on general-purpose AI models start to apply tomorrow, bringing more transparency, safety, accountability

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Tomorrow, the AI Act obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models enter into application across the EU.

This will bring more transparency, safety and accountability to AI systems on the market. These rules mean clearer information about how AI models are trained, better enforcement of copyright protections and more responsible AI development.

To assist providers, the European Commission published guidelines clarifying who must comply with the obligations. GPAI models are defined as those trained with over 10^23 FLOP and capable of generating language. Additionally, the Commission published a template to help providers in summarising the data used to train their models.

The Commission and the Member States have also confirmed that the GPAI Code of Practice, developed by independent experts, is an adequate voluntary tool for providers of GPAI models to demonstrate compliance with the AI Act.

Providers who sign and adhere to the Code will benefit from reduced burden and increased legal certainty.

From tomorrow, providers must comply with transparency and copyright obligations when placing GPAI models on the EU market. Models already on the market before 2 August 2025 must ensure compliance by 2 August 2027.

Providers of the most advanced or impactful models presenting systemic risks — i.e. those exceeding 10^25 FLOP — will need to meet additional obligations, such as notifying the Commission and ensuring the model's safety and security.

Related Topics

Brussels August Market From

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East