EU Rules Setting Limits On AI Use Go Into Force

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 10:15 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) New requirements for regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) went into force in the European Union on Sunday with the implementation of the EU AI Act.

The act bans the use of AI programmes that exploit human vulnerabilities, such as the use of subliminal techniques and social scoring for public and private purposes, as used in China.

"The uptake of AI systems has a strong potential to bring societal benefits, economic growth and enhance EU innovation and global competitiveness," the EU says, while warning against "new risks related to user safety, including physical safety, and fundamental rights."

