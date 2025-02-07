Open Menu

EU Says US Sanctions Threaten ICC's Independence

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS, 7th February, 2025 (WAM) – The EU on Friday warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) threaten its independence and the wider judicial system, after US President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel, AFP reported.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday saying the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he held talks earlier this week.

"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X.

The European Commission separately expressed "regret" regarding Trump's sanctions, stressing the ICC's "key importance in upholding international criminal justice and the fight against impunity."

The executive order risks "affecting ongoing investigations and proceedings, including as regards Ukraine, impacting years of efforts to ensure accountability around the world," said a commission spokesman.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World ICC Israel Ukraine Trump Brussels The Hague Independence February Criminals Court

Recent Stories

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry An ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..

15 minutes ago
 Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: ..

Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat

16 minutes ago
 AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights v ..

AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK

15 minutes ago
 Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges lea ..

Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..

15 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

15 minutes ago
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games i ..

President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakis ..

Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)

15 minutes ago
 PTI to use government machinery on February 8 publ ..

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..

20 minutes ago
 Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third wo ..

Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development ..

Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025

20 minutes ago
 PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for re ..

PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East