EU Says US Sanctions Threaten ICC's Independence
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS, 7th February, 2025 (WAM) – The EU on Friday warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) threaten its independence and the wider judicial system, after US President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel, AFP reported.
Trump signed an executive order on Thursday saying the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he held talks earlier this week.
"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X.
The European Commission separately expressed "regret" regarding Trump's sanctions, stressing the ICC's "key importance in upholding international criminal justice and the fight against impunity."
The executive order risks "affecting ongoing investigations and proceedings, including as regards Ukraine, impacting years of efforts to ensure accountability around the world," said a commission spokesman.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence6 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden36 minutes ago
-
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progrmmes51 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makt ..3 hours ago
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion4 hours ago
-
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health advancement4 hours ago
-
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington4 hours ago
-
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of France5 hours ago
-
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability initiatives5 hours ago