EU Seeks Clarification On Imminent US Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium Exports
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The European Commission has stated that it will not respond to US President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent tariffs on steel and aluminium exports from European Union countries until further clarification is provided.
The Commission noted that it has not received any official notification regarding the additional tariffs on EU goods and will not react to what it described as "broad announcements" without detailed or written explanations.
A spokesperson for the EU’s executive body stated, "The European Union sees no justification for imposing tariffs on its exports." The Commission affirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers against what it considers unjustified measures.
EU sources indicated that "it would be reasonable to reinstate countermeasures previously implemented by European authorities if Washington proceeds with imposing these tariffs."
