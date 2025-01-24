EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The informal EU defence summit on 3rd February has been moved from Limont Castle in the Belgian province of Liege to the Egmont Palace in Brussels for security reasons.

The change was confirmed by a spokesman for European Council president António Costa, who initiated the meeting.

The meeting will be the first European summit since US President Donald Trump took office.

"The venue has been changed following a reassessment of the measures needed to ensure the security of the meeting," said spokeswoman Maria Tomasik. The Egmont Palace, located in the heart of Brussels, offers advanced security infrastructure and translation services.

The original venue, the 18th-century Limont Castle, an hour from Brussels, proved unsuitable for a summit dealing with sensitive defence issues. The meeting, the first of its kind, will see the 27 EU leaders joined by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Discussions will focus on two principles: Europe taking greater responsibility for its defence and greater cooperation between member states. Costa stressed that a more resilient and autonomous Europe would also strengthen the transatlantic partnership within NATO.