EU Switches Defence Summit Venue For Security Reasons
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The informal EU defence summit on 3rd February has been moved from Limont Castle in the Belgian province of Liege to the Egmont Palace in Brussels for security reasons.
The change was confirmed by a spokesman for European Council president António Costa, who initiated the meeting.
The meeting will be the first European summit since US President Donald Trump took office.
"The venue has been changed following a reassessment of the measures needed to ensure the security of the meeting," said spokeswoman Maria Tomasik. The Egmont Palace, located in the heart of Brussels, offers advanced security infrastructure and translation services.
The original venue, the 18th-century Limont Castle, an hour from Brussels, proved unsuitable for a summit dealing with sensitive defence issues. The meeting, the first of its kind, will see the 27 EU leaders joined by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Discussions will focus on two principles: Europe taking greater responsibility for its defence and greater cooperation between member states. Costa stressed that a more resilient and autonomous Europe would also strengthen the transatlantic partnership within NATO.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference1 minute ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 20251 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions2 minutes ago
-
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons2 minutes ago
-
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration2 minutes ago
-
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in Davos2 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement3 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme3 minutes ago
-
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 13 minutes ago