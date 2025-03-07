EU Tech Chiefs Say They Don’t Target US Tech
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The European Union's digital competition law "does not target US companies," the European Commission's technology and competition chiefs told a US congressman in an effort to soothe a transatlantic war of words over the EU's crackdown on Big Tech.
Commission Executive Vice Presidents Teresa Ribera and Henna Virkkunen wrote to Jim Jordan, the head of the US Congress Judiciary Committee, to explain the aims of the Digital Markets Act, which requires tech companies to open up services to rivals under threat of hefty fines.
US President Donald Trump has joined tech chief executives in complaining about EU fines, even threatening tariffs in a 21st February memorandum on "defending American companies and innovators from overseas extortion and unfair fines."
