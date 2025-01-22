EU To Give €60 Million In Aid To Lebanese Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:00 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The European Union has announced a €60 million aid package for Lebanon's armed forces as the crisis-hit country struggles to implement a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah.
This support comes "at a critical moment for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel," the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.
The Lebanese armed forces "are essential to regional and national stability, and deserve our full support in carrying out their crucial mission," the Estonian commissioner added.
