EU Tourism Nights Up By 2.3% In H1 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Tourist accommodations across the European Union recorded 1.279 million overnight stays in the first half of 2025, marking a 2.3% rise compared with the same period in 2024 (1.249 million), according to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, 27th September.
At country level, Malta (12.7%), Latvia (8.6%) and Poland (8.5%) had the highest increases in the share of overnight stays in tourism accommodation in the first 6 months of this year compared with the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Ireland recorded a fall (-3.5%), and Germany (+0.2%), Sweden (+0.5%) and Belgium (+0.9%) reported the lowest increases.
Foreign visitors (non-residents of the country, EU and non-EU) accounted for almost half (48.0%) of all overnight stays in the first half of 2025, with large differences among EU countries.
The biggest share of foreign overnight stays at the beginning of the year was recorded in Malta (93.6%), Cyprus (93.1%) and Croatia (87.6%).
By contrast, foreign guests accounted for less than one-fifth of overnight stays in Germany (18.5%), Poland (19.2%) and Romania (20.2%).
The rise in nights spent by foreign visitors in the first half of 2025 (+3.1% compared with the first half of 2024) was a little more pronounced than the growth in domestic nights (+1.7%).
The largest increases in overnight stays by foreign visitors were recorded in Malta (+13.0%), Latvia (+12.8%) and Finland (+12.3%). At the other end of the range, Ireland (-6.1%), Sweden (-5.3%) and Germany (-2.9%) were the only countries that experienced a decline.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU tourism nights up by 2.3% in H1 20255 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties35 minutes ago
-
Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team1 hour ago
-
Minister of Economy, Canada's Alberta Premier discuss expanding economic cooperation2 hours ago
-
'Menassah' suppots Emirati publishers with participation in three major book fairs2 hours ago
-
Arab Federation for Digital Economy participates in Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
UAE cybersecurity firm draws attention at China's Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
GCC tourism & travel hit $247.1 billion in 20243 hours ago
-
39,546 tourism, hospitality, aviation licences issued until mid-September: Minister3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Malaysia cooperate on developing next-generation autonomous platforms3 hours ago