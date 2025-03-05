Open Menu

EU Tourism Tops 3 Billion Nights In 2024 After Strong Q4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:46 PM

EU tourism tops 3 billion nights in 2024 after strong Q4

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported that 2024 was the best tourism year on record for the EU, with the total number of nights spent at tourist accommodation establishments exceeding 3 billion.

This reflects a 2.2% increase compared with 2023 (+65.4 million nights), following a final boost in the last quarter of the year, Eurostat noted.

Data show a substantial increase of 67.2 million nights spent by international guests (+4.9%) in 2024, while nights spent by domestic guests slightly decreased (-0.1%; -1.8 million).

Spain (500 million), Italy (458 million), France (451 million) and Germany (441 million) registered the highest number of nights spent at tourist accommodation establishments, representing 61.

6% of the total nights spent in the EU. Luxembourg (3.4 million), Latvia (4.7 million) and Estonia (6.6 million) registered the lowest number of nights.

Compared with 2023, in 2024, tourism nights rose the most in Malta (+14.4%) and Latvia (+7.4%). On the other hand, they decreased only in Luxembourg (-2.7%), France (-0.6%), Belgium (-0.2%) and Sweden (-0.1%).

The last quarter of 2024 was responsible for the soaring yearly results, with a 5.1% increase in the total nights spent in the EU compared with Q4 2023.

Tourism nights increased in all EU countries in Q4 2024 compared with the same quarter of 2023, except in Ireland where it decreased slightly (-1.8%). Among the other EU countries, the highest quarterly increases were registered in Malta (+16.5%), Latvia (+12.5%), Italy (+11.1%) and Croatia (+10.2%).

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Brussels Luxembourg Same Ireland Estonia Italy Belgium Sweden Croatia Latvia Malta March All Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

5 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

5 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

19 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

19 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

20 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

20 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

20 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East