EU trade in spacecraft products hit €1.21 billion in 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the value of EU exports of spacecraft products, including satellites, suborbital and spacecraft launch vehicles, reached €1.217 billion, marking an increase from €1.

20 billion in 2019, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

At the same time, the import value of these products grew from the €117 million to €166 million.

In 2024, the United States accounted for 77.3% of the total value of EU exports of spacecraft products. Indonesia came second, contributing to 9.7% of the exports, while South Korea was third at 8.6%, Eurostat noted.