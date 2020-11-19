EU-UAE joint workshop convenes to discuss protection of intellectual property rights

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and European Union officials participated in a joint workshop on 18th and 19th November, to discuss the promotion and protection of Intellectual Property Rights, IPR.

UAE participants included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Customs Authority, the Ministry of Economy, the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, Dubai Police, and the Gulf Brand Protection Group, among others. European participants included representatives from the EU Delegation in the UAE, the European Commission, and the European Anti-Fraud Office.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss latest developments and pressing issues relating to IPR in the UAE and EU regions. Topics included IPR border measures and civil enforcement; actions taken to reduce counterfeiting and piracy at the border, in transit, and within the UAE; EU Member States’ experience with IPR; EU customs procedures; and the European Anti-Fraud Office’s experience in combating counterfeit goods in cooperation with non-EU countries.

Offering introductory remarks at the workshop, Deputy Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Burhaima, stated that the holding of the workshop was not only a reflection of the constructive relations that exist between the UAE and the European Union, but also epitomised the seriousness with which the UAE is committed to protecting intellectual property rights.

It was further emphasised that the "The issue of intellectual property rights is central to the UAE leadership’s goal to further innovate, diversify, and open the country’s economy.

At the conclusion of the workshop, UAE and EU officials underlined their strong desire to continue close and tangible cooperation on the enforcement of IPR, and to maintain their constructive bilateral engagement on an issue of growing international importance.