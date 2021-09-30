EU, UNRWA support Palestinian refugees with cash and shelter repairs

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The European Union (EU) has contributed EUR5 million for humanitarian aid and early recovery in the Gaza Strip in support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the wake of hostilities in May 2021.

This contribution will help to support Palestinian refugee families directly impacted by the hostilities. UNRWA will provide an estimated 10,000 vulnerable families whose homes sustained damages with a one-off cash grant of NIS800 (equivalent to EUR210) each. The families will be able to freely choose how to use the cash assistance to alleviate their most pressing needs.

"Since the May escalation of conflict, humanitarian needs are at an all-time high in the Gaza Strip where the population has also suffered the impact of coronavirus and related restrictions on top of the blockade.

Cash assistance is a way for the EU to help the families directly affected by the violence with the dignity they deserve," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

The EU Humanitarian Aid contribution will also allow for repairs to damaged shelters of about 1,000 families through conditional cash transfers. Priority will be given to families who are most vulnerable in terms of recovery potential such as households headed by women, elderly persons, or adolescents, but also large families or families with disabled individuals.