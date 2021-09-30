UrduPoint.com

EU, UNRWA Support Palestinian Refugees With Cash And Shelter Repairs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:45 PM

EU, UNRWA support Palestinian refugees with cash and shelter repairs

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The European Union (EU) has contributed EUR5 million for humanitarian aid and early recovery in the Gaza Strip in support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the wake of hostilities in May 2021.

This contribution will help to support Palestinian refugee families directly impacted by the hostilities. UNRWA will provide an estimated 10,000 vulnerable families whose homes sustained damages with a one-off cash grant of NIS800 (equivalent to EUR210) each. The families will be able to freely choose how to use the cash assistance to alleviate their most pressing needs.

"Since the May escalation of conflict, humanitarian needs are at an all-time high in the Gaza Strip where the population has also suffered the impact of coronavirus and related restrictions on top of the blockade.

Cash assistance is a way for the EU to help the families directly affected by the violence with the dignity they deserve," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

The EU Humanitarian Aid contribution will also allow for repairs to damaged shelters of about 1,000 families through conditional cash transfers. Priority will be given to families who are most vulnerable in terms of recovery potential such as households headed by women, elderly persons, or adolescents, but also large families or families with disabled individuals.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Gaza European Union May Women Refugee Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MC inspects sanitary condition in several UCs of S ..

MC inspects sanitary condition in several UCs of Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Pri ..

Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix

6 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

6 minutes ago
 CPEC's Matiari-Lahore power transmission line to c ..

CPEC's Matiari-Lahore power transmission line to cut losses from 17 to 4pc: Prim ..

8 minutes ago
 IS Militants Planning Blasts in Moscow Get to Up t ..

IS Militants Planning Blasts in Moscow Get to Up to 25 Years in Prison - Securit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.