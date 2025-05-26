Open Menu

EU, US Agree To Fast Track Trade Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM

EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) BRUSSELS, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission has said that President Ursula Von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed to fast track trade negotiations and to stay in close contact following last night's phone call.

Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said the Commission said there was a negotiating team in place led by trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič who spoke by phone with the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick this afternoon.

Trump has said he would pause his threatened 50% tariffs on the European Union until 9 July, after a call with von der Leyen.

"It's positive to see that there's engagement at the level of the presidents and from our side, we always said that we are ready to make a deal,'' Pinho said.

EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

