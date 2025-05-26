EU, US Agree To Fast Track Trade Negotiations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) BRUSSELS, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission has said that President Ursula Von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed to fast track trade negotiations and to stay in close contact following last night's phone call.
Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said the Commission said there was a negotiating team in place led by trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič who spoke by phone with the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick this afternoon.
Trump has said he would pause his threatened 50% tariffs on the European Union until 9 July, after a call with von der Leyen.
"It's positive to see that there's engagement at the level of the presidents and from our side, we always said that we are ready to make a deal,'' Pinho said.
Recent Stories
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X
UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operatio ..
Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady
Air Arabia, Mbank transform air travel payments with AE Coin
Imran Khan urges PTI to prepare countrywide movement, rejects ‘double game’ ..
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affair ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affair ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations1 minute ago
-
Future Guardians: Innovative educational initiative to promote student awareness of energy, water ef ..16 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operations31 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia, Mbank transform air travel payments with AE Coin46 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives57 minutes ago
-
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition58 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ..58 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham58 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One of Al Rawdah Specia ..58 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs58 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs58 minutes ago
-
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism ..58 minutes ago