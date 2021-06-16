EU-US commit to end COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future global health challenges

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) leaders of the European Union and the United States, met today to renew their Transatlantic partnership, set a Joint Transatlantic Agenda for the post-pandemic era, and commit to regular dialogue to take stock of progress.

The EU-US summit on 15 June 2021 marked the beginning of a renewed transatlantic partnership and set a joint agenda for EU-US cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

''Together, we intend to: (i) end the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future global health challenges, and drive forward a sustainable global recovery; (ii) protect our planet and foster green growth; (iii) strengthen trade, investment and technological cooperation; and (iv) build a more democratic, peaceful and secure world. We are committed to uphold the rules-based international order with the United Nations at its core, reinvigorate and reform multilateral institutions where needed, and cooperate with all those who share these objectives,'' the leaders said in a joint statement by at the end of the EU-US Summit today.

According to the joint statement, the leaders commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic through global cooperation is our first priority.

"We promote equitable and affordable access and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics through the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator. We commit to continuing to support the COVAX Facility and encourage more donors to make 2 billion vaccine doses available worldwide by late 2021. We aspire to vaccinate at least two thirds of the worldâ€™s population by the end of 2022.

''We resolve to support efforts to ensure safe and secure global mobility. We will establish a joint EU-U.S. Expertsâ€™ Working Group to exchange information and expertise to reinitiate safe and sustainable travel between the EU and the United States,'' they affirmed.

''We are committed to strengthen global health security, pandemic preparedness, and response to health emergencies and future outbreaks. We plan to leverage our strengths to help countries build the capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats. We intend to work together with like-minded countries this year to explore options towards sustainable global health and health security financing, supported by strengthened global accountability, tracking and allocation of global health security financing.''