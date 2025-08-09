Open Menu

EU Welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan Peace Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 01:15 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The European Union has welcomed the US-brokered agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing it as a “significant breakthrough” towards ending decades of conflict.

In an official statement, the EU praised both parties and the US administration for this progress, calling for the swift implementation of the agreed steps, foremost among them the signing and ratification of a peace treaty.

The statement, issued by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, said the move marks a decisive step towards the full normalisation of relations, based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It stressed that implementing the agreement would contribute to achieving lasting peace and shared prosperity in the region.

“The EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and has been working for years with both parties and our international partners to create the conditions for lasting peace. We continue to stand ready to work with partners towards full-fledged normalisation, providing additional support and expertise, including for the practical implementation of next steps,” the statement read.

