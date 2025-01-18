Open Menu

EU Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) The European Union has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which facilitates the gradual release of hostages, ends hostilities, and alleviates humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

In a statement issued by the European Council, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasised the importance of fully implementing the agreement to ensure the release of all hostages and secure a permanent end to hostilities.

The EU statement described the agreement as a significant achievement that should have positive repercussions across the middle East.

It called for unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, efficient aid distribution to those in need, and the safe and dignified return of displaced people to their homes in Gaza.

The statement also reiterated the EU’s commitment to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine coexist in peace and security.

