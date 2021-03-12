EU welcomes Libyan unity government

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The European Union on Thursday welcomed a vote by Libya's parliament to approve a unity government.

"This is a significant breakthrough that creates the conditions to reunify institutions in Libya and lead the country towards national elections on 24 December," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said in a statement on behalf of the 27 member states.

"We call on all Libyan stakeholders to ensure a timely and seamless transfer of power to the Government of National Unity," he added, warning that the EU could sanction foreign or domestic "spoilers" who undermine peace efforts.