Eucalyptus Tree Planted At Expo 2020 As Symbol Of 'resilient' UAE-Australia Friendship

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Eucalyptus tree planted at Expo 2020 as symbol of 'resilient' UAE-Australia friendship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) A eucalyptus tree has been planted at Expo 2020 Dubai in a show of friendship and support from the UAE as Australia continues to battle devastating bushfires.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau; Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia; Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE; Justin McGowan, Australia’s Commissioner General to Expo 2020; and Ian Halliday, Consul General of Australia in Dubai, were in attendance.

With its seeds able to survive fires and generate new growth, the eucalyptus tree – covering 75 per cent of Australia’s forests and a source of food for its indigenous animals – symbolises the resilience of the friendship shared between Australia and the UAE, and our ability to unite for a better future.

Abdullah Al Sabousi, said, "As Australia bravely battles the ongoing bushfires, I want to highlight and reaffirm to all Australians the UAE’s steadfast commitment of support and friendship.

This eucalyptus tree does exactly that – a small but powerful gesture of the enduring bond shared between our two countries."

Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, said, "The outpouring of support from the UAE Government and UAE more broadly for the bushfire efforts has been truly humbling. We are grateful for the offers of assistance and expressions of solidarity at this time. Many regions in Australia remain unaffected and will continue to offer tourists the incredible tourism experiences that our country is well known for. People can also help Australia by continuing to buy Australian, and to visit, study and invest in Australia."

After Expo 2020 ends on 10 April 2021, the tree will remain part of District 2020 – Expo 2020’s mixed-use legacy project that will reuse at least 80 per cent of Expo’s built environment – as a permanent symbol of the enduring bond between both countries.

