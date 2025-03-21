EU/EEA Banking Sector Remains Stable Amidst Evolving Geopolitical Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its Q4 2024 Risk Dashboard (RDB), which discloses aggregated statistical information for the largest European Union/ European Economic Area (EU/EEA) institutions.
EU/EEA banks reported a return on equity (RoE) of 10.5% in 2024, an increase of 10bps compared to 2023 (11.1% in Q3 2024). The return on assets for 2024 stood at 0.73%, up from 0.69% in 2023 (0.76% in Q3 2024).
The net interest margin (NIM) decreased by 1bp to 1.66% on a quarterly basis, decreasing further from its peak level of 1.69% in March 2024. Despite the slowdown in net interest income (NII), the total income of EU/EEA banks benefited from a consistent rise in net fee and commission income (NFCI), which grew by 6.1% QoQ and 9.6% YoY (see figure 1).
EU/EEA banks reported a quarterly increase of over 1% in loans to households and non-financial corporations (NFCs) across nearly all jurisdictions.
Cash balances fell by close to 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). At country level, most countries reported an increase in sovereign exposures. At EU/EEA level, they rose by more than 3% compared to Q2 2024 (EUR 118bn) to EUR 3.64tn.
The asset quality of EU/EEA banks remained stable, with non-performing loans (NPLs) decreasing by 1.1% QoQ, amounting to EUR 375bn. All segments reported a reduction in NPLs, except for commercial real estate (CRE) loans with a marginal increase. Stage 2 loans rose by 2.6%, reaching EUR 1.57 trillion and accounting for 9.7% of the total loan portfolio (9.5% in Q3). The cost of risk held steady at 49 basis points, although substantial differences among countries remain.
On a fully loaded basis, EU/EEA banks' common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio held steady at 16.0%, a sign of the sector's strong capitalisation. Risk weighted assets increased by close to 1.1%, as a result of further increases in credit and operational risks (see figure 3).
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU/EEA banking sector remains stable amidst evolving geopolitical challenges6 minutes ago
-
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed21 minutes ago
-
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care professionals36 minutes ago
-
EU energy imports decline in 202451 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clinics1 hour ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations1 hour ago
-
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, society2 hours ago
-
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk2 hours ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, research3 hours ago
-
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses announces agenda3 hours ago
-
Water security national priority for UAE: Suhail Al Mazrouei3 hours ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome3 hours ago