EU/EEA banking sector remains stable amidst evolving geopolitical challenges

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its Q4 2024 Risk Dashboard (RDB), which discloses aggregated statistical information for the largest European Union/ European Economic Area (EU/EEA) institutions.

EU/EEA banks reported a return on equity (RoE) of 10.5% in 2024, an increase of 10bps compared to 2023 (11.1% in Q3 2024). The return on assets for 2024 stood at 0.73%, up from 0.69% in 2023 (0.76% in Q3 2024).

The net interest margin (NIM) decreased by 1bp to 1.66% on a quarterly basis, decreasing further from its peak level of 1.69% in March 2024. Despite the slowdown in net interest income (NII), the total income of EU/EEA banks benefited from a consistent rise in net fee and commission income (NFCI), which grew by 6.1% QoQ and 9.6% YoY (see figure 1).

EU/EEA banks reported a quarterly increase of over 1% in loans to households and non-financial corporations (NFCs) across nearly all jurisdictions.

Cash balances fell by close to 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). At country level, most countries reported an increase in sovereign exposures. At EU/EEA level, they rose by more than 3% compared to Q2 2024 (EUR 118bn) to EUR 3.64tn.

The asset quality of EU/EEA banks remained stable, with non-performing loans (NPLs) decreasing by 1.1% QoQ, amounting to EUR 375bn. All segments reported a reduction in NPLs, except for commercial real estate (CRE) loans with a marginal increase. Stage 2 loans rose by 2.6%, reaching EUR 1.57 trillion and accounting for 9.7% of the total loan portfolio (9.5% in Q3). The cost of risk held steady at 49 basis points, although substantial differences among countries remain.

On a fully loaded basis, EU/EEA banks' common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio held steady at 16.0%, a sign of the sector's strong capitalisation. Risk weighted assets increased by close to 1.1%, as a result of further increases in credit and operational risks (see figure 3).

