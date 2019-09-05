UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurojust Launches A New Counter-Terrorism Register

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Eurojust launches a new Counter-Terrorism Register

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Today, with the European Commission's support, Eurojust, the EU's agency on judicial cooperation, launched a Counter-Terrorism Register, which will help EU countries exchange information on terrorist offences in a quick, efficient and uniform manner.

Member States already share information with each other on the suspects of terrorist offences who are under criminal investigation or prosecution in their countries. The new Counter-Terrorism Register launched today will enable them to do so more efficiently and effectively, as Eurojust will be able to better detect links between terrorist cases in different Member States and provide timely and proactive feedback to national authorities as well as follow-up measures needed.

Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourova said: "Eurojust plays a key role in supporting the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism.

Fast exchange of data can make or break effective investigation and this new tool will put Eurojust on stronger footing to protect Europeans against terrorism."

Speaking at today's official launch of the Register, Commissioner for the Security Union, Julian King, said: "The new Counter-Terrorism Register will help judges and prosecutors to proactively establish links between cases to ensure that criminals and terrorists do not go unpunished. This new tool is yet another building block in our Security Union."

Following the terrorist attacks in France in November 2015, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands took the initiative to set up a register at Eurojust. Today's Register is a result of Eurojust developing this initiative into a tool available to all EU countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Exchange France Germany Vera Luxembourg Spain Italy Belgium Netherlands November Criminals 2015 All Share

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

30 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

33 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Dorian Readies for Landfall After Tracking Along S ..

3 minutes ago

US Strike in Idlib Sign of Frustration With Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.