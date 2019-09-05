Eurojust launches a new Counter-Terrorism Register

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Today, with the European Commission's support, Eurojust, the EU's agency on judicial cooperation, launched a Counter-Terrorism Register, which will help EU countries exchange information on terrorist offences in a quick, efficient and uniform manner.

Member States already share information with each other on the suspects of terrorist offences who are under criminal investigation or prosecution in their countries. The new Counter-Terrorism Register launched today will enable them to do so more efficiently and effectively, as Eurojust will be able to better detect links between terrorist cases in different Member States and provide timely and proactive feedback to national authorities as well as follow-up measures needed.

Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourova said: "Eurojust plays a key role in supporting the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism.

Fast exchange of data can make or break effective investigation and this new tool will put Eurojust on stronger footing to protect Europeans against terrorism."

Speaking at today's official launch of the Register, Commissioner for the Security Union, Julian King, said: "The new Counter-Terrorism Register will help judges and prosecutors to proactively establish links between cases to ensure that criminals and terrorists do not go unpunished. This new tool is yet another building block in our Security Union."

Following the terrorist attacks in France in November 2015, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands took the initiative to set up a register at Eurojust. Today's Register is a result of Eurojust developing this initiative into a tool available to all EU countries.