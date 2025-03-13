Open Menu

Europe Faces Most Profound Military Threat Since Cold War: European Parliament

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The European Parliament has adopted a resolution by majority vote, urging the European Union to “act urgently and ensure its own security”.

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) emphasised the need to strengthen relationships with like-minded partners and strongly diminish its reliance on non-EU countries.

The resolution was adopted by 419 votes in favour, 204 against and 46 abstention.

A so-called “White Paper” on the future of European defence, that the Commission and the High Representative are expected to present next week should put forward concrete proposals to the European Council to enable “truly ground-breaking efforts” and actions “close to those of wartime,” the MEPs said, also welcoming the recently tabled ReArm plan.

The resolution stated, “Europe is today facing the most profound military threat to its territorial integrity since the end of the Cold War.”

The MEPs demanded increased efforts in the military field, but also in the industrial, technological and intelligence sectors.

While stressing the importance of EU-NATO cooperation, MEPs also called for the development of a fully capable European pillar in NATO that is able to act autonomously whenever necessary.

They endorsed the creation of a council of defence ministers and a move from unanimity to qualified majority for EU decisions in this field, with the exception of military operations with an executive mandate.

Parliament warned that, without a substantial investment increase, EU security and defence objectives will not be reached.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Parliament Vote European Union From

Recent Stories

vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

1 minute ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

20 minutes ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

36 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

36 minutes ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

51 minutes ago
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

51 minutes ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

2 hours ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East