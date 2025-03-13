Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The European Parliament has adopted a resolution by majority vote, urging the European Union to “act urgently and ensure its own security”.

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) emphasised the need to strengthen relationships with like-minded partners and strongly diminish its reliance on non-EU countries.

The resolution was adopted by 419 votes in favour, 204 against and 46 abstention.

A so-called “White Paper” on the future of European defence, that the Commission and the High Representative are expected to present next week should put forward concrete proposals to the European Council to enable “truly ground-breaking efforts” and actions “close to those of wartime,” the MEPs said, also welcoming the recently tabled ReArm plan.

The resolution stated, “Europe is today facing the most profound military threat to its territorial integrity since the end of the Cold War.”

The MEPs demanded increased efforts in the military field, but also in the industrial, technological and intelligence sectors.

While stressing the importance of EU-NATO cooperation, MEPs also called for the development of a fully capable European pillar in NATO that is able to act autonomously whenever necessary.

They endorsed the creation of a council of defence ministers and a move from unanimity to qualified majority for EU decisions in this field, with the exception of military operations with an executive mandate.

Parliament warned that, without a substantial investment increase, EU security and defence objectives will not be reached.