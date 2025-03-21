Open Menu

Europe Facing Water Stress, Scarcity: EEA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – With temperatures rising every year, droughts becoming more frequent, and an increasing pressure on water resources, issues related to water exploitation and scarcity are becoming increasingly important, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The water exploitation index plus (WEI+) helps to understand the level of water scarcity by measuring total water consumption as a percentage of the renewable freshwater resources available for a given territory and period. Values above 20% are generally considered a sign of water scarcity, and values greater than 40% indicate severe water scarcity.

In 2022, the EU WEI+ was 5.8%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points (pp) since 2000. It was the highest value since this data collection started in 2000.

Among the EU countries, Cyprus registered 71.

0%, indicating that freshwater resources use was unsustainable. In 2000, the WEI+ in this EU country was already 59.5%.

Malta and Romania had values of 34.1% and 21.0% in 2022. Greece, Portugal and Spain with 13.8%,10.1% and 8.8% respectively, were below the threshold of 20%, but still above most EU countries.

Moreover, regional differences and the severity of water scarcity during the summer months are not visible in these annual national average values. In particular in southern Europe, water scarcity can be a severe issue in spring and summer, aggravated by high pressure on water resources through agricultural needs, public water supply and tourism.

Latvia, Croatia, Sweden, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Finland and Luxembourg all recorded values of the WEI+ index under 1%, indicating they were not under water stress conditions

Related Topics

Water Europe Brussels Luxembourg Spain Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Sweden Finland Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Greece March All

Recent Stories

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

8 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

18 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

23 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

2 hours ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East