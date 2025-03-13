Europe records highest measles rate since 1997

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) A joint report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF revealed today that the European region has recorded its highest measles rate since 1997, with 127,350 cases reported in 2024 – double the number recorded in 2023.

Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, stated that measles cases have sharply increased across Europe and Central Asia over the past two years, highlighting gaps in immunisation coverage.

She stressed the urgent need for government action to protect children from this life-threatening disease, including sustainable investment in healthcare workers.

The report indicated that children under five accounted for more than 40 percent of reported cases in the region, which includes 53 countries across Europe and Central Asia. More than half of the reported cases required hospitalisation, and 38 deaths were recorded based on preliminary data as of 6th March 2025.

According to the report, measles cases in the region had been declining since 1997, when around 216,000 cases were reported, reaching a record low of 4,440 cases in 2016.

However, there was a significant surge in 2018 and 2019, with 89,000 and 106,000 cases reported, respectively.

The report noted that cases rose sharply again in 2023 and 2024 following a decline in immunisation coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. It warned that vaccination rates in many countries have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

In 2024, the European region accounted for one-third of global measles cases, with approximately 500,000 children in the region missing their first dose of the measles vaccine in 2023, the report stated.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses among humans and can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, and even death, the report warned. It added that measles remains a major global threat, with approximately 359,521 cases reported worldwide in 2024.

WHO and UNICEF urged governments to step up efforts in case detection, contact tracing, emergency vaccination campaigns, addressing weaknesses in healthcare systems, identifying coverage gaps, and reaching marginalised communities.