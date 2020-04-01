UrduPoint.com
Europe To Launch Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:00 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing, PEPP-PT, brings together 130 researchers from eight countries to develop applications that can support contact tracing efforts.

