Europe to launch coronavirus contact tracing app initiative

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing, PEPP-PT, brings together 130 researchers from eight countries to develop applications that can support contact tracing efforts.